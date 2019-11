Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Henrietta Rushwaya, was involved in an accident last Wednesday night just outside Kwekwe. She was coming from the organisation’s Annual General Meeting in Gweru last night.

One person died on the spot.

Rushwaya and two others who were in the same car are reported to be in a stable condition.

Speaking to ZBC NEWS, Rushwaya said an oncoming vehicle encroached onto their lane resulting in a head on collision.

She speaks about the horrific accident: