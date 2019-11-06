Walvis bay dry port is set to open for business next week to pave way for the smooth flow of the country’s imports and exports.

The 39th cabinet meeting held this Tuesday discussed the operationalisation of the dry port and how it will impact on the country’s trade volumes.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, said cabinet has noted with satisfaction the progress report on the operationalisation of the Walvis Bay Dry Port Facility in Namibia.

“The dry port facility which was officially inaugurated by His Excellency the President on the 26th of July 2019 is set to commence operations mid-November 2019. The facility was established for purposes of cargo handling, storage, and freight logistics. Zimbabwe will derive tremendous benefits from the dry port through facilitation of the smooth flow of the country’s imports and exports,” she said.

Cabinet has directed ministries and their agencies to commence using the facility, especially in view of the need to decongest traditional routes to the Mozambican and South African ports.

The forestry commission turnaround strategy came under discussion during the cabinet meeting and it was approved.

“The strategy is intended to address the funding, governance, and skills training needs and thereby enable the forestry commission to effectively discharge its mandate of preserving and growing the country’s rich forestry endowment. Cabinet approved as follows: to restructure and realign the forestry commission. To perform its core function on the conservation and management of the country forestry reserve in contributing to the economic turnaround and the attainment of vision 2030; that the forestry commission broaden community participation by setting up natural resource management committees in rural communities in collaboration with rural district councils,” said Senator Mutsvangwa.

Under the new dispensation’s devolution policy, each province is expected to develop a Natural Resources Development Plan which entails sound management of forestry and wildlife resources for effective contribution to economic growth.

“Cabinet further directed that the Forestry Commission urgently concludes its lease agreement with Allied Timbers and thereby expand its revenue base through lease fees. On this part, the government will institute and coordinate measures to deal with the challenges of illegal settlers who exacerbate the depletion of forests and thereby undermine the operations of the forestry commission,” she said.