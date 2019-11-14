South Africa Airways (SAA) has cancelled ‘nearly all’ its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday due to a strike over wage increases reportedly planned by a majority of employees.

All SAA flights will not depart from any South African airport, only flights from international destinations will return to the country.

Unions representing about 3,000 of its 5,000-strong workforce this Wednesday said cabin crew and other workers at SAA would strike over the airline’s refusal of salary hikes and a plan to cut more than 900 jobs.

According to reports, only flights directly operated by SAA would be affected. Flights by subsidiaries Mango, SA Express and SA Air Link, as well as those of private operators, would not be affected.

An SAA spokesperson did not immediately respond to telephone calls and emailed questions from Reuters seeking details about the cancellations and how long they would last.

Unions say the strike will begin at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday. They are calling on SAA’s check-in, ticket sales, head office, technical staff and ground staff to take part.

The state-owned airline flies around 6.8 million passengers annually to six continents with dedicated routes to New York, London and Hong Kong among its eight international offerings.

But it has struggled in recent years, failing to turn a profit since 2011 while relying on state bailouts to fund a growing financing gap.

The airline is also without a permanent chief executive and has yet to file annual results for the two most recent financial years because of concerns about its viability as a business.