President Emmerson Mnangagwa has used his discretion in reappointing senior officers to the Office of the President and Cabinet and in line ministries.

President Mnangagwa evoked section 205 (1) of the Constitution in reappointing eight senior officers to different ministries and to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

In a press statement issued by the Chief Secretary to the President and cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda on Wednesday, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe(NOCZIM), Zvinechimwe Churu, is the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National housing replacing George Magosvongwe.

Churu’s appointment is effective from December 1 as Magosvongwe will be assigned to another ministry.

Aaron Nhepera is now the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

“Nhepera also joins the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage at a time when there are renewed calls to combat crime and corruption in our country. The appointment is with immediate effect,” read the statement.

Nhepera replaces Melusi Matshiya who has been re-assigned to be the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

“Ambassador Chitiga who was the Secretary has been moved to the Office of the President and Cabinet while awaiting his new reassignment in due course.”

Ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa leaves the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to become the new Chief of Protocol in the Office of the President and Cabinet, to give urgency to the ongoing efforts to engage and re-engage the international community in pursuant of National Development.

Chief Director for multilateral affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, leaves the post to head the President’s secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet.