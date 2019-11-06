The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed Dr Thokozani Khupe’s application challenging her dismissal from Parliament where she sat as the MDC-T Proportional Representation Member of Parliament in April last year.

Dr Khupe was dismissed from the August house after MDC-A leader Nelson Chamisa wrote to National Assembly Speaker, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, recalling her on the grounds that she was no longer representing the opposition party’s interests.

The MDC-T leader approached the Constitutional Court claiming that her dismissal was unprocedural and that she was still Member of Parliament for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

The Chief Justice, Luke Malaba, led ConCourt on Wednesday dismissed Dr Khupe’s application with no order to costs. Dr Khupe and MDC were the applicants in the matter, while Parliament of Zimbabwe, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda and MDC Deputy National chairperson, Morgen Komichi, were cited as respondents.

Dr Khupe told the court that, having been elected MDC vice president at the party’s congress in 2006 and 2014, she is the rightful leader of the party, following the death of its founding leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, on February 14, last year.

“Regrettably, the passing on of our President triggered a vicious power struggle in our party. Many of my senior colleagues in our top administrative committee known as the Standing Committee, provided for in terms of Article 6.4.4, chose not to follow our Constitution, preferring to position themselves to their greatest advantage in the succession race,” she said.