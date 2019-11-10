The Caf Confederation Cup group draw scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to Tuesday at the Cairo offices of the Confederation of African Football.

A Caf statement confirmed that the draw for the second-tier competition would take place at 1200 local time (1000 GMT), but did not explain the 48-hour delay.

The seeded draw will divide the 16 survivors from three qualifying rounds into four groups with the winners and runners-up progressing to the quarterfinals.