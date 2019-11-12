The death toll from a cyclone that barrelled into the coasts of Bangladesh and India has risen to 24, authorities said, as the two nations assess the scale of devastation wreaked by the powerful storm.

Cyclone Bulbul, which pummeled coastal regions of India and Bangladesh, killed 12 each in the two South Asian nations.

Bangladesh carried out one of its biggest-ever evacuation drives, moving some 2.1 million people to cyclone shelters specially built to minimise casualties from such storms, which can claim thousands of lives.

Cyclone Bulbul, packing winds of up to 120km per hour when it hit late on Saturday, killed 12 people in Bangladesh, 11 from falling trees, and 12 in India’s West states.

Bangladesh’s southern island of Bhola’s District Administrator, Masud Alam Siddiqui said five others remain missing after a fishing trawler sank in squally weather near the area.

Bangladesh’s Junior Minister for Disaster Management, Enamur Rahman said Bulbul left a trail of destruction, damaging some 10 000 homes of mud, tin and bamboo and 200 000 hectares of crops.

The cyclone weakened as it tracked inland.

In India, flights in and out of Kolkata Airport were suspended for 12 hours because of the storm.

The cyclone season in the Bay of Bengal can last from April to December.

In 1999, a super-cyclone battered the coast of India’s Odisha state for 30 hours, killing nearly 10 000 people.

-ALJAZEERA