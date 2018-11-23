A private plane has crashed at Chamanjenjere Hills in Village 5 Tokwane Ngundu, close to Renco Mine.

There are reports that 3 people are suspected to have died on the spot.

Witnesses who spoke to ZBC News in Village 5 where the plane crashed said they heard loud noises as they were going about their daily activities at around 7:00 am.

This prompted them to go outside to check what was going on and they saw parts of the plane falling off before they eventually heard a loud bang.

They rushed to the hills where they discovered body parts scattered all over the place.

Police are at the scene of the accident and investigations are underway.